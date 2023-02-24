No. 12 Gonzaga 97, San Diego 72

Jamerson 2-2 0-0 4, Lynch 4-6 0-0 9, Dahlke 4-6 1-1 11, Earlington 5-12 0-0 11, McKinney 1-4 0-0 2, Beniwal 3-7 0-0 8, Townsend 6-11 0-0 15, Sisoho Jawara 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 3-6 1-1 9, Muncey 1-4 0-0 3, Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 2-2 72.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony