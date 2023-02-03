No. 12 Gonzaga 88, Santa Clara 70

Braun 1-3 2-4 4, Justice 4-12 2-2 12, Bediako 0-1 0-0 0, Podziemski 4-14 3-4 14, Stewart 9-15 1-2 22, Tilly 5-11 1-1 11, Tongue 0-1 5-6 5, Knapper 1-2 0-0 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Akametu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 14-19 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run