No. 11 UConn 73, Providence 66

Croswell 3-8 0-0 6, Hopkins 5-12 6-9 16, Breed 2-5 0-0 4, Carter 3-9 2-4 9, Locke 5-10 0-0 14, Floyd 3-5 0-0 7, Bynum 2-7 4-4 8, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Pierre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-17 66.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony