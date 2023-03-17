No. 11 Baylor 74, UC Santa Barbara 56

Kelly 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 6-8 1-2 15, Mitchell 5-12 3-4 13, Pierre-Louis 2-6 0-0 5, Wishart 2-6 0-0 5, Anderson 2-7 1-2 5, Kipruto 2-3 1-1 5, Belic 2-3 0-0 4, Kukic 0-0 0-0 0, Sanni 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 6-9 56.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony