Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

No. 10 UConn 72, Miami 59

Omier 3-8 2-2 8, Miller 4-10 3-3 11, Pack 3-10 0-0 8, Poplar 0-7 0-0 0, Wong 4-10 5-5 15, Joseph 3-6 0-0 8, Beverly 3-5 0-0 7, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Gkogkos 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 12-12 59.

UCONN (30-8)

Karaban 3-8 0-1 8, Sanogo 9-11 1-4 21, Hawkins 3-8 4-5 13, Jackson 3-4 0-0 6, Newton 2-8 2-2 7, Alleyne 4-11 0-0 8, Calcaterra 2-4 0-0 5, Clingan 2-3 0-1 4, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, S.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 7-13 72.

Halftime_UConn 37-24. 3-Point Goals_Miami 7-20 (Joseph 2-2, Pack 2-4, Wong 2-4, Beverly 1-2, Gkogkos 0-1, Miller 0-1, Walker 0-1, Watson 0-1, Poplar 0-4), UConn 9-26 (Hawkins 3-7, Sanogo 2-3, Karaban 2-6, Calcaterra 1-2, Newton 1-3, Alleyne 0-5). Rebounds_Miami 29 (Miller 10), UConn 40 (Sanogo 10). Assists_Miami 10 (Miller 3), UConn 19 (Newton 8). Total Fouls_Miami 12, UConn 11. A_73,860 (71,054).

More for you
Written By