No. 10 UConn 72, Miami 59

Omier 3-8 2-2 8, Miller 4-10 3-3 11, Pack 3-10 0-0 8, Poplar 0-7 0-0 0, Wong 4-10 5-5 15, Joseph 3-6 0-0 8, Beverly 3-5 0-0 7, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Gkogkos 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 12-12 59.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony