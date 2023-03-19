No. 10 UConn 70, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 55

Bowen 2-6 2-2 7, Saxen 3-3 0-0 6, L.Johnson 3-15 3-3 9, Mahaney 4-13 0-2 9, Ducas 3-4 0-0 8, Marciulionis 3-6 1-4 7, Wessels 1-1 2-2 4, Jefferson 0-0 2-2 2, Barrett 0-1 3-4 3, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 13-19 55.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony