No. 10 Texas 69, Kansas St. 66

Allen 1-5 6-8 8, Disu 2-3 0-0 4, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Carr 4-10 2-2 10, Hunter 4-8 1-2 10, Bishop 6-11 2-3 14, Rice 2-6 8-9 14, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 19-24 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run