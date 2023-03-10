No. 1 Houston 60, East Carolina 46

Ausar 6-10 6-8 18, Johnson 2-8 2-3 7, Debaut 1-1 1-4 3, Felton 3-15 1-3 8, Jad.Walker 1-5 1-2 3, Diboundje 3-12 0-0 7, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 11-20 46.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony