Nicklaus says PGA National will have stronger field in '24

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jack Nicklaus thinks the Honda Classic should have a chance at a stronger field because of looming changes to the PGA Tour, which he said Sunday would mean Pebble Beach getting elevated status and the tour going to Mexico before the Florida swing.
Nicklaus, appearing at the final round Sunday at PGA National, said a reworked schedule in 2024 will give South Florida’s lone tour event — by whatever name it will be known — a chance at attracting higher-ranked players.