PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Nickelberry's 21 points off of the bench helped lead La Salle to an 86-72 victory over UMass on Saturday.

Nickelberry was 7 of 12 shooting, making 7 of 11 from distance, for the Explorers (12-13, 6-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalil Brantley scored 17 points and added four steals. Daeshon Shepherd finished with 13 points.