Newgarden holds off O'Ward for back-to-back wins at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josef Newgarden won at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the second consecutive year when a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle with Pato O'Ward came to a sudden halt by a crash behind them.

Newgarden and O'Ward — at one point the only two drivers on the lead lap — frantically swapped the lead over and over during the final third of the race, and neither showed any inclination to lift off the gas in the fight for the win. The two even bumped wheels at nearly 215 mph with two laps remaining.