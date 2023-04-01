New Orleans 122, L.A. Clippers 114

Batum 1-2 0-0 2, Leonard 15-28 6-6 40, Zubac 5-6 5-6 15, Powell 4-9 4-4 12, Westbrook 9-18 3-5 24, Covington 1-4 1-2 4, Plumlee 3-5 0-0 6, Mann 2-6 0-0 6, Hyland 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 19-23 114.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony