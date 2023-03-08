New Orleans 113, Dallas 106

Green 1-5 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 0-0 17, Powell 5-6 2-4 12, Doncic 4-14 6-8 15, Irving 10-24 3-3 27, Bertans 2-3 0-0 6, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 6-10 2-3 15, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 0-5 0-0 0, Hardy 4-5 1-1 11, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-88 14-19 106.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony