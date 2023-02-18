New Mexico 96, San Jose St. 68

Allick 3-6 2-2 8, Udeze 11-14 9-12 31, House 3-10 0-0 7, Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Mashburn 9-11 7-7 27, Seck 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 3-5 0-0 8, Dent 2-3 3-5 7, Fino-A-Laself 0-1 0-0 0, Manzanares 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 21-26 96.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run