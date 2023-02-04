New-look Logano leads NASCAR back to the L.A. Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Logano arrived at the first event of the season with a jet black shock of thick hair and a banner in the grandstands advertising the company that treated NASCAR's reigning champion for alopecia and early baldness.
“Ask Joey!” the company Hairclub urged on a banner draped in the lower bowl of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The voluminous locks on the two-time champion has been the talk of NASCAR's offseason, a short break from the December awards ceremony to Sunday's exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.