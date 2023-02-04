Navy 86, Holy Cross 68

Deaver 14-22 7-7 35, Nelson 5-12 2-2 13, P.Dorsey 1-3 0-0 2, Inge 2-8 0-0 4, Yoder 3-9 6-7 13, Jones 6-10 0-0 13, Atkinson 1-2 1-2 3, Benigni 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Fenton 0-0 0-0 0, Kehoe 0-0 0-0 0, Rehnstrom 1-1 0-0 3, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Summers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 16-18 86.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run