Dodgers first. James Outman strikes out on a foul tip. Freddie Freeman singles to left field. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Max Muncy walks. Jason Heyward flies out to right field to Starling Marte. Miguel Vargas called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Mets 0.

Dodgers third. James Outman strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte. J.D. Martinez homers to right field. Max Muncy walks. Jason Heyward singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Max Muncy to third. Fielding errors by Tommy Pham, Jeff McNeil. Miguel Vargas flies out to deep left field to Mark Canha.

1 run, 2 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 3, Mets 0.

Dodgers eighth. Luke Williams grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso. Austin Barnes walks. James Outman singles to center field. Austin Barnes to third. Freddie Freeman out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Mark Canha. James Outman to second. Austin Barnes scores. J.D. Martinez singles to deep right center field, tagged out at second, Tommy Pham to Francisco Lindor. James Outman scores.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Mets 0.