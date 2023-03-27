N.Y. Knicks 137, Houston 115

Martin Jr. 7-11 3-4 18, Smith Jr. 6-13 2-2 14, Sengun 5-9 0-1 11, Green 4-11 10-12 19, Porter Jr. 8-14 7-8 26, Eason 5-11 2-2 13, Garuba 1-4 0-0 2, Marjanovic 0-2 0-0 0, Christopher 6-10 0-0 12, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 24-29 115.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony