N.Y. Knicks 124, Brooklyn 106

Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 9, Johnson 5-10 2-3 14, Claxton 4-8 3-5 11, Bridges 2-8 2-4 7, Dinwiddie 8-21 9-9 28, O'Neale 2-5 2-2 8, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Watanabe 1-1 2-2 4, Sharpe 4-4 1-4 9, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Thomas 2-8 3-4 7. Totals 35-78 24-33 106.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run