N.Y. Knicks 120, Boston 117

Barrett 6-18 5-6 19, Randle 13-25 6-7 37, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, Brunson 12-25 3-4 29, Grimes 2-7 0-0 5, Toppin 2-4 0-0 5, Hartenstein 1-1 2-2 4, McBride 0-3 2-2 2, Quickley 7-12 1-2 17. Totals 44-96 19-23 120.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run