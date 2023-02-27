N.Y. Knicks 109, Boston 94

Horford 5-9 0-0 13, Tatum 6-18 1-1 14, Williams III 3-4 0-2 6, Smart 7-15 3-4 19, White 4-11 5-5 13, Griffin 0-2 0-0 0, Hauser 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 1-2 0-0 3, Brogdon 10-16 0-0 22, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-84 11-14 94.
