N.Y. Knicks 108, Philadelphia 97

Harris 5-12 3-3 14, Tucker 4-6 0-0 10, Embiid 6-16 18-19 31, Harden 4-11 4-6 12, Melton 5-7 1-3 14, Niang 0-5 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 1-5 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-1 0-0 0, Maxey 4-8 4-5 12. Totals 30-74 30-36 97.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run