N.Y. Knicks 102, Cleveland 93

LeVert 4-10 4-5 14, Mobley 5-8 2-2 12, Allen 7-11 0-0 14, Garland 9-16 3-3 23, Mitchell 5-18 1-2 11, Osman 2-5 5-7 10, Okoro 4-9 0-0 9, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-77 15-19 93.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony