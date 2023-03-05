N. Arizona 81, E. Washington 80

Mains 7-10 0-0 16, Towt 5-9 0-0 10, Cone 4-13 2-3 11, Fuller 7-16 1-2 16, Lloyd 3-5 0-1 8, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 3, Fort 6-8 0-0 15, Wistrcill 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 33-67 5-8 81.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony