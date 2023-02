CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds to power Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 91-68 romp over Houston Christian on Thursday night.

Trey Tennyson added 18 points for the Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland Conference). Ross Williams sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.