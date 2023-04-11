Muncy hits grand slam, 3-run drive, Dodgers beat Giants 9-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The way his season started in the batter's box, Max Muncy realized he had to find a rhythm again. He had abandoned his step back move with the left leg in a remake of his mechanics. But, suddenly, he was thinking too much, chasing pitches and struggling to correctly recognize what pitchers were throwing his way.
Anxiety hit hard as the Dodgers slugger began 1 for 16, then 4 for 33 as he studied film and made tweaks — until everything finally felt right again Monday night. And the tried-and-true move with his left leg, he brought that back, too.