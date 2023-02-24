MLS union criticizes FIFA, league over concussion subs

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The union for Major League Soccer players criticized FIFA, its rules-making body and the league for failing to allow trials of temporary substitutes to replace players suspected of sustaining concussions.
The International Football Association Board said Jan. 18 that no consensus was reached on the proposal for trials by MLS and England's Premier League. The IFAB includes four representatives from FIFA and one each from the governing bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.