Mississippi St. 81, No. 11 TCU 74, OT

Cork 1-3 0-2 2, Miller 6-12 0-0 13, O'Bannon 4-8 0-0 10, Baugh 6-17 5-7 19, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 5-12 2-3 12, Coles 3-8 5-6 12, Peavy 2-8 2-2 6, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 14-20 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run