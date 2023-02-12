Mississippi St. 70, Texas A&M 62

Malone 1-2 0-0 2, Patty 2-5 1-1 5, Bowles 7-14 0-0 16, Kay Kay Green 3-7 0-0 7, Petticord 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 3-10 1-4 7, McKinzie Green 1-3 0-0 3, Hylton 3-8 0-0 7, Jones 4-5 3-4 11, Kindred 1-1 2-2 4, Totals 25-56 7-11 62
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run