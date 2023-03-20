Mississippi 54, Stanford 49

Davis 4-13 3-4 12, Scott 3-6 5-6 11, Singleton 2-5 0-0 4, Baker 5-18 2-2 13, Taylor 1-4 1-2 3, Collins 1-8 0-0 2, Igbokwe 0-4 0-0 0, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 3-5 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 11-14 54
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony