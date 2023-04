Twins first. Max Kepler lines out to deep center field to Kyle Isbel. Carlos Correa flies out to left field to Nate Eaton. Byron Buxton doubles to deep left field. Trevor Larnach walks. Jose Miranda singles to center field. Trevor Larnach to second. Byron Buxton scores. Nick Gordon reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Miranda out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 1, Royals 0.