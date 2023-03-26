Minnesota 99, Golden State 96

McDaniels 0-2 1-4 1, Towns 5-16 0-0 14, Gobert 1-3 8-12 10, Conley 4-11 0-2 12, Edwards 5-14 1-2 13, Prince 1-2 3-3 5, Reid 10-17 0-0 23, Anderson 5-10 1-2 12, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-80 14-25 99.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony