Minnesota 110, L.A. Lakers 102

Anderson 3-6 2-2 8, McDaniels 4-10 0-0 9, Gobert 8-12 6-10 22, Conley 6-11 0-0 14, Edwards 7-16 0-0 19, Prince 4-11 4-4 13, Reid 6-12 0-0 15, Alexander-Walker 3-6 0-0 8, McLaughlin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-89 12-16 110.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony