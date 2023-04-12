Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

Brewers seventh. Willy Adames homers to center field. Rowdy Tellez walks. Brian Anderson walks. Rowdy Tellez to second. Garrett Mitchell singles to right field. Brian Anderson to second. Rowdy Tellez to third. Victor Caratini walks. Garrett Mitchell to second. Brian Anderson to third. Rowdy Tellez scores. Brice Turang pops out to third base to Josh Rojas. Joey Wiemer grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Pavin Smith. Victor Caratini to second. Garrett Mitchell to third. Brian Anderson scores. Mike Brosseau doubles to deep left field. Victor Caratini scores. Garrett Mitchell scores. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Pavin Smith.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 0.