Milwaukee 133, Sacramento 124

G.Antetokounmpo 19-28 6-7 46, Middleton 9-15 8-8 31, Lopez 9-14 1-2 23, Allen 3-6 0-0 8, Holiday 4-9 2-3 11, Crowder 2-5 0-0 4, Portis 1-1 1-2 3, Carter 2-5 0-0 5, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 50-86 18-22 133.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony