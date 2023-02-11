Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Connaughton 3-5 0-0 8, G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 8-11 35, Lopez 9-13 0-0 22, Allen 2-6 1-1 7, Holiday 7-16 2-2 19, Beauchamp 4-7 1-2 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 1-4 0-0 2, Ingles 1-6 0-0 3, Carter 5-7 0-0 13, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-90 12-16 119.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run