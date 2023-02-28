Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104

Connaughton 2-6 0-0 5, G.Antetokounmpo 15-27 2-6 33, Lopez 6-13 0-0 13, Allen 3-6 0-1 7, Holiday 7-12 0-0 14, Beauchamp 0-2 0-0 0, Crowder 1-2 0-0 2, Middleton 7-13 1-2 18, Portis 2-7 1-3 6, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Leonard 1-2 0-0 3, Ingles 2-5 0-0 6, Carter 4-6 0-0 11, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-102 4-12 118.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony