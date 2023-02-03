Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105

Leonard 7-26 2-2 17, Morris Sr. 7-13 0-0 16, Zubac 4-7 4-5 12, George 6-16 2-6 16, Mann 2-3 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 2, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Powell 9-16 4-5 26. Totals 39-95 14-20 105.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run