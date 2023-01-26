Miami 86, Boston College 65

Gakdeng 5-7 4-4 14, Daley 2-11 1-2 6, Lacey 6-9 0-2 16, Mair 4-8 2-2 11, Todd 3-9 3-3 10, VanTimmeren 3-6 2-2 8, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Lezama 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 12-15 65
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run