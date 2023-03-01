Merrimack 91, LIU 76

Cook 0-1 1-2 1, Ndiaye 6-13 0-0 12, Greene 6-13 1-3 13, Johnson 7-15 2-2 16, Wood 3-10 0-0 7, Bailey 5-8 2-4 12, Fall 5-9 3-4 13, Booker 0-1 0-0 0, Kamich 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-72 9-15 76.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony