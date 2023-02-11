Merrimack 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

Minor 5-7 2-3 12, Bennett 5-13 3-4 15, Derkack 4-9 2-2 12, Savage 2-8 1-2 6, Reid 7-15 0-2 18, McKoy 3-3 0-0 9, Stinson 0-3 0-2 0, Filchner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 8-15 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run