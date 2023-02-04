Merrimack 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

Cohen 6-14 5-7 17, Giles 3-8 2-3 8, Gregory 1-2 0-0 2, McCabe 5-7 0-0 14, Land 6-14 0-0 15, Ruggery 1-4 0-1 3, Hargis 1-5 2-2 4, Sanon 0-1 0-0 0, Liberis 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 24-58 10-15 66.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run