Merrimack 70, CCSU 54

Momoh 1-2 1-2 3, Amos 4-11 2-2 13, Rodgers 1-5 1-2 3, Scantlebury 0-3 0-0 0, Snoddy 1-8 1-2 3, Brown 6-10 1-3 13, Sweatman 3-7 0-0 7, Breland 5-14 2-2 12, Ostrowsky 0-1 0-0 0, Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0, Holloway 0-1 0-0 0, Limric 0-0 0-0 0, Rocker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 8-13 54.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony