Merrimack 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Almonor 3-10 0-0 7, Moore 3-6 2-4 10, Munden 1-6 3-4 5, Roberts 6-10 2-3 15, Singleton 3-8 3-4 11, Bligen 1-6 0-1 2, Emanuel 1-2 1-2 3, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Tweedy 6-8 1-2 13. Totals 24-58 12-20 66.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony