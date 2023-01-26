Merrimack 64, CCSU 61

Minor 5-13 2-2 12, Bennett 5-11 0-0 12, Derkack 4-7 6-8 14, Savage 6-9 0-1 17, Reid 1-9 0-0 2, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Stinson 3-3 0-0 7, Filchner 0-1 0-0 0, Etumnu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 8-11 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run