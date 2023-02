HOUSTON (AP) — Noah Meren posted a double-double to power Florida A&M to a 76-69 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Meren finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Rattlers (5-16, 3-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Byron Smith hit four 3-pointers and all four of his free throws, scoring 16. Jordan Tillmon added 11 points.