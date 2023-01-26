Memphis 99, SMU 84

Odigie 6-11 2-2 14, Williamson 3-6 2-6 8, Nutall 2-9 0-1 5, Phelps 5-15 7-8 20, Smith 4-7 3-4 13, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-6 2-2 2, Wright 3-7 2-2 11, Lanier 2-8 5-6 9, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-2 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 23-33 84.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run