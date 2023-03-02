Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Memphis 81, SMU 62

C.Lawson 2-2 0-0 5, Williams 4-10 5-8 13, Davis 7-18 6-8 23, Hardaway 3-5 1-1 8, McCadden 3-4 4-6 10, Franklin 5-9 2-3 15, J.Lawson 1-1 0-0 3, Dandridge 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-52 18-26 81.

SMU (10-20)

Agunanne 0-1 0-0 0, Odigie 2-2 4-4 8, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Nutall 3-13 7-8 15, Phelps 5-12 0-5 10, Williamson 5-12 4-4 14, Smith 3-9 0-0 8, Wright 2-5 0-0 5, Ambrose-Hylton 1-1 0-0 2, Todorovic 0-1 0-0 0, Jac.Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 15-21 62.

Halftime_Memphis 50-37. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-17 (Franklin 3-5, Davis 3-6, C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-1, Hardaway 1-2, Williams 0-2), SMU 5-24 (Smith 2-6, Nutall 2-7, Wright 1-3, McBride 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jac.Young 0-1, Phelps 0-4). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Memphis 31 (C.Lawson 12), SMU 33 (Williamson 11). Assists_Memphis 21 (Davis 10), SMU 11 (Smith 3). Total Fouls_Memphis 19, SMU 20. A_4,332 (7,000).

