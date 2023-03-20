Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Bullock 3-6 0-0 7, Kleber 0-3 2-2 2, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Green 5-8 2-2 12, Irving 10-24 6-6 28, Bertans 1-5 0-0 3, Wood 6-13 7-8 20, Hardaway Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 7-13 2-2 20, Ntilikina 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 39-84 19-20 108.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony