McNeese St. 78, Incarnate Word 76, OT

Hayman 1-2 0-0 2, Griscti 2-2 0-0 5, Payne 5-10 4-7 14, Krause 2-3 0-0 4, Miller 5-9 9-10 19, Cisse 6-17 5-6 18, Morgan 2-7 2-2 8, Swaby 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 3-5 0-2 6, Barei 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 20-27 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run